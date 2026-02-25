Tel Aviv [Israel], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a warm and vibrant welcome as he arrived in Israel for a two-day state visit, marked by colourful Indian cultural performances and an enthusiastic reception from the Indian diaspora.

Cultural showcases featuring music and dance from different parts of India were staged to commemorate PM Modi's arrival, highlighting the rich diversity of Indian heritage.

Shortly after his arrival, the official account of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the visit "historic" and shared snippets from the arrival.

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with PM Netanyahu, where the two leaders discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

The meeting saw discussions on the key developments in the regions and identified sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture and talent partnership for deeper collaboration between the two countries.

The streets of Tel Aviv were filled with a sense of profound pride and shared heritage as members of the Indian diaspora and local residents gathered to celebrate the historic arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The atmosphere was a testament to the deep-rooted cultural ties and the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, brought to life by the personal stories of those whose lives bridge India and Israel.

Speaking to ANI, a resident of Israel highlighted the strengthening bilateral relationship and their personal connection to Indian culture.

"I took part in the Know India contest. The Jewish community of India is spread all over. Israel and India are now at a juncture of increasing treaties and contacts in general," the resident said.

Echoing the historic significance of the visit, Ravita, a member of the Indian diaspora, spoke about the vision for the future and the milestone moment.

"I come from the Indian Jewish community. India is now gearing towards 'Viksit Bharat'. He (PM Modi) is the first Indian Prime Minister to walk on Israeli soil," she stated.

The emotional depth of the occasion was further enriched by Dina Semte, a blind Indian singer who originally hails from Manipur.

During his two-day visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and will address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

The visit underscores the "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership" shared by India and Israel, reflecting growing cooperation across diplomatic, technological and cultural domains. (ANI)

