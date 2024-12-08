World News | PM Oli Calls for Revitalizing SAARC Process for Region's Prosperity

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Sunday called for revitalizing the stalled SAARC process to promote shared interest and prosperity of the people in the region.

Agency News PTI| Dec 08, 2024 06:54 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | PM Oli Calls for Revitalizing SAARC Process for Region's Prosperity
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Kathmandu, Dec 8 (PTI) Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Sunday called for revitalizing the stalled SAARC process to promote shared interest and prosperity of the people in the region.

In a message on the occasion of the 40th Charter Day of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Oli extended warm greetings and cordial felicitation to the governments and people of the member states of the SAARC.

Also Read | Elephant Death in Pakistan: Tusker Dies of Apparent Heart Failure at Safari Park in Karachi Weeks After Family Reunion.

Oli also underscored SAARC's prominent role in fostering mutual trust, understanding and cooperation among member states and expressed firm commitments of Nepal - current SAARC Chair - to its Charters for building a peaceful, prosperous and integrated South Asia, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry.

Highlighting persisting socioeconomic and environmental challenges, including climate change and transnational organised crimes, Prime Minister Oli called for revitalizing the SAARC process to promote shared interest and prosperity of the people in the region.

Also Read | Donald Trump's 'Not Our Fight' Remark: West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad Counters US President-Elect's Statement, Says 'America Deeply Involved in Middle East Crisis'.

SAARC has not been very effective since 2016 as its biennial summits have not taken place since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014.

The 2016 SAARC summit was to be held in Islamabad. But after the terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to participate

  • Secret Santa Gift Ideas for Men To Celebrate Christmas 2024: From Personalised Items to Fitness Tracker, Ultimate Gift Guide for the Holiday Season
  • Datta Jayanti (Dattatreya Jayanti) 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Purnima Tithi, Significance and Rituals To Celebrate the Auspicious Day
  • Videos
    'Bigg Boss 18' Episode Update: Shalini Passi Asks For Coffee, Blames Karanveer Mehra For Not Being Able To Sleep At Night 'Bigg Boss 18' Episode Update: Shalini Passi Asks For Coffee, Blames Karanveer Mehra For Not Being Able To Sleep At Night
    • Close
    Search

    World News | PM Oli Calls for Revitalizing SAARC Process for Region's Prosperity

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Sunday called for revitalizing the stalled SAARC process to promote shared interest and prosperity of the people in the region.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 08, 2024 06:54 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | PM Oli Calls for Revitalizing SAARC Process for Region's Prosperity
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    Kathmandu, Dec 8 (PTI) Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Sunday called for revitalizing the stalled SAARC process to promote shared interest and prosperity of the people in the region.

    In a message on the occasion of the 40th Charter Day of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Oli extended warm greetings and cordial felicitation to the governments and people of the member states of the SAARC.

    Also Read | Elephant Death in Pakistan: Tusker Dies of Apparent Heart Failure at Safari Park in Karachi Weeks After Family Reunion.

    Oli also underscored SAARC's prominent role in fostering mutual trust, understanding and cooperation among member states and expressed firm commitments of Nepal - current SAARC Chair - to its Charters for building a peaceful, prosperous and integrated South Asia, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry.

    Highlighting persisting socioeconomic and environmental challenges, including climate change and transnational organised crimes, Prime Minister Oli called for revitalizing the SAARC process to promote shared interest and prosperity of the people in the region.

    Also Read | Donald Trump's 'Not Our Fight' Remark: West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad Counters US President-Elect's Statement, Says 'America Deeply Involved in Middle East Crisis'.

    SAARC has not been very effective since 2016 as its biennial summits have not taken place since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014.

    The 2016 SAARC summit was to be held in Islamabad. But after the terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to participate in the summit due to "prevailing circumstances".

    The summit was called off after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to participate in the Islamabad meet.

    SAARC summits are usually held biennially and hosted by member states in alphabetical order. The member state hosting the summit assumes the Chair of the Association.

    In a separate message, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba extended best wishes to the governments and the people of SAARC countries on this special occasion.

    Rana acknowledged the vision of founding leaders and the importance of the SAARC Charter in promoting collective self-reliance, improving the quality of life of people and fostering regional solidarity to address multiple challenges faced by the member states.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Australia Women vs India Women
    500K+ searches
    Girona vs Real Madrid
    200K+ searches
    Pat Cummins
    50K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    UFC
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Australia Women vs India Women
    500K+ searches
    Girona vs Real Madrid
    200K+ searches
    Pat Cummins
    50K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    UFC
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah

    Agra Shocker: Former Assam Rifles Jawan, Wife Arrested After 16-Year-Old Girl Jumps From Hotel Balcony To Escape Sexual Harassment in Uttar Pradesh

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel