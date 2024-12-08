World News | PM Oli Calls for Revitalizing SAARC Process for Region's Prosperity

Kathmandu, Dec 8 (PTI) Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Sunday called for revitalizing the stalled SAARC process to promote shared interest and prosperity of the people in the region.

In a message on the occasion of the 40th Charter Day of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Oli extended warm greetings and cordial felicitation to the governments and people of the member states of the SAARC.

Also Read | Elephant Death in Pakistan: Tusker Dies of Apparent Heart Failure at Safari Park in Karachi Weeks After Family Reunion.

Oli also underscored SAARC's prominent role in fostering mutual trust, understanding and cooperation among member states and expressed firm commitments of Nepal - current SAARC Chair - to its Charters for building a peaceful, prosperous and integrated South Asia, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry.

Highlighting persisting socioeconomic and environmental challenges, including climate change and transnational organised crimes, Prime Minister Oli called for revitalizing the SAARC process to promote shared interest and prosperity of the people in the region.

Also Read | Donald Trump's 'Not Our Fight' Remark: West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad Counters US President-Elect's Statement, Says 'America Deeply Involved in Middle East Crisis'.

SAARC has not been very effective since 2016 as its biennial summits have not taken place since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014.

The 2016 SAARC summit was to be held in Islamabad. But after the terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to participate