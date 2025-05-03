Singapore, May 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his ruling People's Action Party (PAP) won by a landslide, taking 87 of the 97 parliamentary seats in the general election held on Saturday, and will form the next government in Singapore.

Wong and the PAP had sought a new mandate from the general election in the midst of uncertainties caused by the US trade tariffs to global economies.

The PAP, Singapore's oldest and largest political party that has ruled the city-state ever since independence, has secured absolute majority to rule the prosperous country for the next five years.

About 2.6 million Singaporeans voted on Saturday for 92 contested seats as the PAP's Group Representation Constituency for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights had a walkover on nomination day on April 23.

This was Wong's first election as prime minister of the global-business focused Singapore which now faces navigating through strong headwinds caused by tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking after the result for Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC) was announced, Wong said the election was his first and a “humbling experience”. He pledged to work hard for the voters.

“We are grateful for your strong mandate and… will honour the trust that you have given to us by working even harder for all of you,” said the 52-year-old premier.

