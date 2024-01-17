Islamabad [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, stated that his party, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) will run in the 2024 general elections with a programme aimed at putting the country on the path to progress and prosperity, ARY News reported.

In an interview with a private news station, Shehbaz Sharif stated that the PML (N) won elections in 2018 with a clear majority, but Nawaz Sharif's mandate was snatched through cheating.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had won the 2018 elections despite being banned.

"The development and prosperity, which began in 2013 was halted in 2018. Economy has been ruined after 2018 and inflation touched the highest and historical level owing to wrong decisions," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that the PML-N emphasised state over politics and has no regrets about doing so.

The former Prime Minister stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government made every attempt to damage diplomatic relations with other nations.

He said that during the previous government's regime, relations with friendly nations deteriorated and agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were violated. Shehbaz Sharif, according to ARY News said that the current scenario differs from the elections held in 2018.

He stated that the PTI founder, Imran Khan is in prison and that the case is still being heard. He claimed that the founder of the PTI used to threaten to imprison them.

"We did not use such words against him," the PML-N president stated, according to ARY News.

Earlier on Tuesday, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz pledged to restart development projects in Lahore once in power. Attending a public gathering in PP-159 Gajomata, where she is contesting the election, the PML-N Chief Organiser pledged that the process of development projects that was interrupted after removing Nawaz Sharif from office will be restored again. (ANI)

