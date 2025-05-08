Gilgit [PoGB], May 8 (ANI): The government schools in the Jutial area of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have been under poor conditions, with no buildings and torn tents, which has affected the health of students, as reported by Markhor Times.

According to Markhor Times, young girls have been studying not in classrooms, but under makeshift tents, exposed to the region's punishing weather. Despite repeated pleas from the community, the Department of Education has failed to provide even the most basic infrastructure--no building, no protection from the summer sun or winter chill.

Also Read | US: South Carolina Man Ambushes and Threatens Ex-Girlfriend With Knife by Hiding in Her Shower, Gets Caught As Victim Learns It Was Her Former Boyfriend; Accused Arrested.

Recently, two young girls lost their lives--one to pneumonia during the biting cold of winter and another to heatstroke in the peak of summer, as reported by Markhor Times.

These are not isolated incidents. Nosebleeds, fainting spells, and medical emergencies have become common occurrences among students forced to learn in unsafe and inhumane conditions.

Also Read | Scotch Whisky and Gin Prices To Drop Following Import Duty Cuts Under India-UK FTA; Domestic Players Unhappy Over Concessions, Here's Why.

One of the students stated, "During the day, the temperature inside the tents becomes unbearable. One student recently collapsed due to heat; her nose bled continuously."

While private schools in the region enjoy proper buildings, basic facilities, and even air-conditioning, government schools, supposed to serve the underprivileged, are left to rot. The contrast paints a stark picture of neglect, inequality, and systemic failure.

Community members, parents, and educators have called upon the Department of Education and the Chief Secretary to intervene before more lives are lost. They have demanded a permanent school building, access to clean drinking water, heating for winter, and emergency medical support.

The education infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) remains critically underdeveloped, particularly in government schools.

Many institutions lack basic facilities such as proper classrooms, clean drinking water, electricity, and heating. In remote areas, students study in tents or open spaces, exposed to extreme weather conditions.

The absence of safe buildings poses serious health and safety risks, especially for girls. This inadequate infrastructure not only compromises learning but also discourages school attendance.

Despite repeated pleas from communities, government investment remains minimal, deepening the gap between public and private education. Urgent reforms and infrastructure development are essential to ensure equitable access to education. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)