South Carolina, May 8: A South Carolina man was recently arrested for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home in the United States. The accused, identified as Jackson Collum Arnold (25), was booked on several charges, including first-degree burglary, assault and battery, and possession of a weapon. It is learned that Arnold allegedly ambushed his ex-girlfriend in her home while hiding in the shower.

According to a report by the Charleston Police Department, Arnold's alleged act was meant to be a "prank" to ease tensions with his ex-girlfriend after an argument. A report in People said that Arnold allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's garage apartment just before midnight Sunday, May 4. After breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home, the accused hid in the shower until she arrived back. US Shocker: Nurse Loses License Over Moral Breach After Allegedly Engaging in Sexual Acts With 15-Year-Old Stepson in Florida.

It is also learned that Arnold was wearing only a pair of his ex-girlfriend's bike shorts over his face and a hat. The report also claimed that Arnold was naked from the waist down when he confronted his former girlfriend with a knife. In her statement, the victim told cops that she feared for her life when her ex-boyfriend held a knife to the side of her head and tried to slash her throat before choking her.

During the alleged attack, the woman managed to remove the bike shorts which Arnold wore over his face and managed to identify the accused as her "on-again-off-again" boyfriend. In his defence, Arnold said that his intention was to "surprise" his ex-girlfriend and "lighten the mood" after a fight took place over a message earlier in the night. The incident came to light while police were responding to a 911 call. US Shocker: Man Forgets 4-Month-Old Infant in Hot Car While Attending Yeshiva in New Jersey, Arrested After Baby Dies.

When cops arrived at the woman's place, they found Arnold dressed in jeans with his underwear in the bathroom. They also said that the accused tried to avoid detection by parking his car far from the home and leaving his phone behind.

