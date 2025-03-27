Gilgit [PoGB], March 27(ANI): A group of women in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's Satpara Chowk staged a protest, voicing their anger over the prolonged water and electricity shortages that have been affecting their daily lives, as reported by WTV.

The region has been struggling with an inadequate supply of both essential resources for the past 20-25 days, causing immense hardship for local residents.

WTV reported that the protest, which began early in the morning, led to the blocking of the main highway in the area. Protesters, primarily women, gathered in large numbers, demanding immediate action from the authorities to restore basic services.

"We cannot clean our clothes, and the lack of water is creating severe problems for drinking," said one protester. "This is also the season for plantation, and without water, we cannot grow crops or take care of our fields."

Residents reported that only one transformer serves approximately 300 houses, leading to severe power outages that have compounded the water crisis.

"We are struggling to meet our basic needs. For over three weeks, we've been without water and electricity, and this is affecting every aspect of our lives," another protester added.

Local authorities have been unable to address the situation effectively, leading to increasing frustration among residents. To cope with the water scarcity, people have been relying on tankers to bring in water from distant sources, but this has proven insufficient for the entire community.

The protest has disrupted daily life in the area, with the highway remaining blocked since the early hours of the morning. Residents are calling for immediate intervention by the government to ensure the restoration of water and electricity services and to prevent further suffering.

The people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) continue to raise their voices against the social, economic, and political issues they face. Their protests emphasise the need for justice, equality, and improved living conditions as they seek better representation, rights, and development prospects in the region. (ANI)

