Muzaffarabad [PoJK], March 15 (ANI): As the holy month of Ramzan unfolds, residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are struggling with soaring prices of essential goods, making it increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens to afford basic necessities, TNN Stories reported.

Despite government efforts to control prices before Ramzan, the administration's regulations have not been effectively implemented, leading to frustration among the public. In PoJK, particularly in Muzaffarabad, the capital of the region, prices of essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, and meat have surged significantly.

Social worker M Altaaf Butt expressed concern, highlighting that while 2025 has arrived, little has changed in terms of alleviating the economic challenges faced by the people. "The prices of mutton and other groceries have skyrocketed, and the situation is getting worse. Shopkeepers claim they have to purchase commodities at inflated prices from Rawalpindi and Mansehra," Butt said.

The rising cost of living is causing severe hardships, especially during Ramzan, a time when many rely on these items for their daily iftar and suhoor meals. Ordinary people are bearing the brunt of the price hike, facing significant challenges in affording basic goods, TNN Stories reported.

Authorities have been blamed for neglecting the issue, with accusations that they are indifferent to the hardships faced by the public. As the holy month progresses, there is growing demand for increased accountability from both market regulators and officials to ensure that essential items remain affordable and accessible to all.

In a similar incident, residents of Karachi are also grappling with a significant rise in the prices of essential goods, making it challenging for many to afford basic necessities. Local shopkeepers are being criticised for allegedly taking advantage of the situation, as the prices of dry fruits, spices, and crockery have skyrocketed, making them unaffordable for many, reported TNN Stories.

The sharp increase in prices has caused widespread frustration, with many wondering if the authorities will step in to support struggling communities during the holy month. (ANI)

