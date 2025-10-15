Muzaffarabad [PoJK] October 15 (ANI): In Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), public anger continues to mount as locals demand accountability and justice for the innocent youth killed during recent demonstrations led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (AAC).

The region has witnessed massive protests in recent weeks, with thousands of people from diverse sections of society taking to the streets against what they describe as the government's negligence, ineffective governance, and continued suppression of basic rights and facilities.

Also Read | Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: 12 Civilians Dead, Over 100 Injured After Pakistani Forces Attack in Kandahar; Kabul Responds With Retaliatory Strikes (Watch Videos).

The protests, spearheaded by the Joint Awami Action Committee, have united communities across PoJK in a peaceful struggle for their collective and fundamental issues. Demonstrators have accused the government of ignoring long-standing grievances related to inflation, electricity tariffs, unemployment, and poor infrastructure, problems that have worsened under the current administration.

Speaking on behalf of the AAC, a committee leader emphasised the organised and peaceful nature of their movement.

Also Read | Raila Odinga Dies: Former Kenya PM Passes Away at 80 Due to Heart Attack During Morning Walk in Kerala.

He stated that communities are coming together under a single platform to address their shared concerns, guided by the 38 points of the Charter of Demands, which outline the essential objectives of their struggle.

"Through this movement, the entire aware Kashmiri nation, from Bhimber to Rawalakot, has understood how these issues are to be addressed," the leader said. He further appealed to the people to remain disciplined and continue the struggle peacefully, urging them to disregard violence in any form.

The AAC leader remarked, "Those who have resorted to violence, whether from Rawala or anywhere else, I firmly believe as a Muslim that even if they are not punished by the higher authorities, Allah's justice is inevitable. His rod makes a sound, and God willing, they will surely be punished by Him."

Despite an agreement reportedly reached between the top authorities and the Joint Awami Action Committee, scepticism persists among the local population. Many are questioning the sincerity of Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq's government, expressing doubts over whether the administration will deliver on its commitments or once again rely on hollow assurances. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)