Muzaffarabad [POK], April 4 (ANI): Toqeer Gilani, a prominent political activist from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and a member of the Awami Action Committee, has announced his decision to hold a protest in Muzaffarabad on May 11 against the massive load shedding in PoK.

Gilani made the remarks at a press conference held on Wednesday. In his remarks, he said that "whenever they feel that their political motives are about to get fulfilled, and they are about to reach the helm of power, they start showing concerns. But we will show them through our protests of May 11."

Also Read | Earthquake in Taiwan: Now Able To Get in Touch With Two Indians Missing After Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Hualien, Says MEA.

He announced that they also plan to hold a protest in the US to raise their concern at the international platform. Gilani called on people to not give up their struggle for their rights, lands, water, forests, and resources.

Toqeer Gilani further said that "our concerns regarding electricity and load shedding in PoK is not related to handful of people, it is a matter of concern for each person in PoK. And we will not stop until our rights are given to us. We must start planning and preparing today, we all must reach Muzaffarabad and show our discontent to the administration."

Also Read | Sign of Imminent Disaster: ‘Doomsday Fish’ Caught 30 Hours Before Taiwan Earthquake by Philippines Fisherman Fuels Ancient Superstition.

"It is high time that we show this crippled administration, what we are capable of doing. They need to know that our concerns need to be addressed and it is their duty. These politicians will know what we can do. We will also plan a major protest in America soon, taking this concern to the international platform. We request the common people that they must never give up the struggle for their rights, lands, water, forests, and resources. As these resources are being invaded by theses thieves. Hence, the people must remain alert and aware. And we must also remember what all we have lost while demanding our rights," he added.

During the Safar-e-Azadi protests held earlier to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the people in PoK, Toqueer Gilani shed light on various issues faced by the residents in the region. He underscored a systematic pattern of suppression by the Pakistani administration, attempting to oppress the people of PoK.

While addressing the protestors, Gilani said, "The suppressors always have tried to erase our identity, so that we lose our uniqueness and they paint us in their image. Previously the local people used to rule these lands, now you will observe that all the ruling people belong to those oppressors."

"In PoK you will not find any political party belonging to the people, you will find political parties like the Pakistan Muslim League (PML), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) all of which are ruled and governed from Pakistan," he added.

Awami Action Committee member vowed to continue fighting for their identity and stressed that the war for identity is not "unconstitutional or non-democratic."

He further said, "Our war for identity is not unconstitutional, against religion, or non-democratic. Pakistan will take care of us, this is the biggest lie that Pakistan has been telling us for over 40 years." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)