Muzaffarabad [PoK], November 10 (ANI): The unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has intensified with residents voicing their discontent over unfair taxes imposed amidst surging inflation.

Demonstrating their frustration with the recurrent hikes in electricity prices, locals have resorted to symbolic acts of resistance, such as discarding their power bills into water bodies.

During a recent protest, residents accused the administration of discriminatory practices, highlighting that while the Pakistani government enforces hefty taxes, it exploits the region's natural resources without providing any relief or subsidies to the populace. Amid chants of dissent, demonstrators called for the withdrawal of the Pakistani establishment from the region, asserting their capability to self-govern.

"This land belongs to us, and we will fight for its welfare," declared a protester. An elderly participant addressing the gathering said, "Those who are paying the bills are traitors of the region. We are not afraid of anyone, not even of this administration. I swear to God; this is plain oppression against us."

In another demonstration, residents opted to burn their power bills as they accused the administration of neglecting their plight.

Slogans against the administration resonated in the air, with protesters alleging that Islamabad and the proxy administration are plundering the region.

"Your occupation is not acceptable to us," they collectively proclaimed, referring to the proxy administration of Pakistan.

Residents in the illegally-occupied region have endured a challenging existence for several years, grappling with limited business opportunities and employment options. The combination of high inflation and corruption under Islamabad's illegal occupation has exacerbated their hardships.

Despite frequent protests, the grievances of the people in the region continue to fall on deaf ears, with no alleviation in sight. (ANI)

