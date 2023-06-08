Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], June 8 (ANI): Traders Association Benazir Chowk, Skardu and various social and public groups of Baltistan have taken the decision to support Anjuman Imamia for Shitong Nala movement, Pakistan vernacular media Baad-e-Shimal Edit reported.

Water, Electricity and Wheat crises have aggravated to an unbearable level in Skardu. People have been raising demands to connect or merge the Shitong Nala with the Sidpara Dam. The movement is led by Allama Syed Baqar Al-Huseini and people are willing to give him full support as life has become impossible for people in Skardu due to no water, Baad-e-Shimal Edit reported.

As per the news report, there will be no water possible in Skardu until Shitong Nala is connected to Sidpara Dam. People have been facing problems for even a drop of water and the authorities are in complete negligence, as per the Baad-E-Shimal Edit report.

Shitong Nala is not a political issue and no one will be allowed to do politics on a serious issue. Hence, people have taken the decision to give the command into the hands of Anjuman Imamia Chief Agha Baqar Al-Huseini, according to the Baad-e-Shimal Edit report.

Residents of Skardu have been making this demand for the past 20 years, as per the Pakistan vernacular media report. However, the issue was not addressed and the crisis has aggravated to the extreme level. Anjuman Imamia has now taken the decision to start Shitong Nala Movement.

Meanwhile, the north-zone areas of Gilgit-Baltistan have become a hub for expired, substandard and injurious items due to a rise in black-marketing and involvement of mafias, Pakistan vernacular media Himalya Today reported.

Every day, thousands of tonnes of contaminated, expired, and unsafe food and medicine are sold in the region. According to Pakistan vernacular media, whenever this is brought to the administration's attention, a temporary suspension is issued, and the sale resumes after a few days.

The fundamental reason for this is that the mafias participating in this illegal trade are more powerful than the government and administration, Himalya Today reported. Massive protests in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan are seen time and again, against black marketing, which has contributed to the miseries of people's lives in the region.

As per the Himalya Today report, daily life for the region's residents becomes more difficult, particularly due to the lack of basic facilities and black-marketing of daily food products and corruption by government authorities adds to their woes. (ANI)

