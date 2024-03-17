Kathmandu, Mar 17 (PTI) Nepal's government on Sunday declared Pokhara, a picturesque city in the Gandaki province as the tourism capital of the Himalayan nation.

The formal declaration was made during a special ceremony organised at the Barahi Ghat, located on the shores of picturesque Phewa Lake.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' presided over the special programme which featured musical performances by veteran and popular singers.

Despite being recognised as a tourism hub for quite some time now, Pokhara was designated as the tourism capital only after fulfilling all essential criteria.

According to Pokhara Mayor Dhanaraj Acharya, declaring Pokhara as the tourism capital will help establish it as a recognisable 'brand' on the international stage.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that business activities including discos, nightclubs, and live music venues in Pokhara will remain open all night with effect from Sunday.

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Surendra Raj Pandey said that bars, restaurants, spas, grocery stores, and snack shops in areas like Lakeside, Prithvi Chowk, Mahendrapul, and Chipledhunga in Pokhara will operate without interruption until 1 a.m., following certain standards to be implemented from Sunday night.

