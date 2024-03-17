Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Parts of Country; No Damage Reported

"The tremor was also felt in Kathmandu. However, there was no report of any damage so far," said the statement from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. Last week as well an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude hit Western Nepal.

Agency News PTI| Mar 17, 2024 09:36 PM IST
A+
A-
Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Parts of Country; No Damage Reported
Earthquake (Photo Credits: X/@Top_Disaster)

Kathmandu, March 17: An earthquake measuring 4 magnitude jolted parts of Northern Nepal on Sunday, officials said. However, no damage or casualties reported. The quake, whose epicentre was reported at Juredunga in Rasuwa district, 130 km from Kathmandu, was reported at 9.44 am on Sunday. Earthquake in Nepal: Mild Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Pokhara; No Damage or Loss of Lives Reported.

"The tremor was also felt in Kathmandu. However, there was no report of any damage so far," said the statement from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. Last week as well an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude hit Western Nepal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Earthquake Earthquake in Nepal Kathmandu Nepal Nepal Earthquake Rasuwa
You might also like
Close
Search

Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Parts of Country; No Damage Reported

"The tremor was also felt in Kathmandu. However, there was no report of any damage so far," said the statement from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. Last week as well an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude hit Western Nepal.

Agency News PTI| Mar 17, 2024 09:36 PM IST
A+
A-
Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Parts of Country; No Damage Reported
Earthquake (Photo Credits: X/@Top_Disaster)

Kathmandu, March 17: An earthquake measuring 4 magnitude jolted parts of Northern Nepal on Sunday, officials said. However, no damage or casualties reported. The quake, whose epicentre was reported at Juredunga in Rasuwa district, 130 km from Kathmandu, was reported at 9.44 am on Sunday. Earthquake in Nepal: Mild Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Pokhara; No Damage or Loss of Lives Reported.

"The tremor was also felt in Kathmandu. However, there was no report of any damage so far," said the statement from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. Last week as well an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude hit Western Nepal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Earthquake Earthquake in Nepal Kathmandu Nepal Nepal Earthquake Rasuwa
You might also like
Earthquake in Manipur, Nagaland: Mild Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Felt in Parts of States, No Casualty Reported
News

Earthquake in Manipur, Nagaland: Mild Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Felt in Parts of States, No Casualty Reported
Earthquake in Indonesia: 6.2 Magnitude Quake on Richter Scale Jolts North Sulawesi Province
World

Earthquake in Indonesia: 6.2 Magnitude Quake on Richter Scale Jolts North Sulawesi Province
Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Banda Sea, No Damage Reported
World

Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Banda Sea, No Damage Reported
Earthquake in Manipur, Nagaland: Mild Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Felt in Parts of States, No Casualty Reported
News

Earthquake in Manipur, Nagaland: Mild Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Felt in Parts of States, No Casualty Reported
Earthquake in Indonesia: 6.2 Magnitude Quake on Richter Scale Jolts North Sulawesi Province
World

Earthquake in Indonesia: 6.2 Magnitude Quake on Richter Scale Jolts North Sulawesi Province
Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Banda Sea, No Damage Reported
World

Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Banda Sea, No Damage Reported
Bengaluru Shocker: Man Who Raped Minor Girl in 2022 Uses Speech Disability To Walk Free, Awarded 20 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment
News

Bengaluru Shocker: Man Who Raped Minor Girl in 2022 Uses Speech Disability To Walk Free, Awarded 20 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment
Google Trends Google Trends
Sidhu Moose Wala
200K+ searches
Sidhu Moosewala
200K+ searches
Chelsea vs Leicester City
50K+ searches
ECI
50K+ searches
Rahul Gandhi
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Sidhu Moose Wala
200K+ searches
Sidhu Moosewala
200K+ searches
Chelsea vs Leicester City
50K+ searches
ECI
50K+ searches
Rahul Gandhi
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot