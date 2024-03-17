Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Parts of Country; No Damage Reported

Kathmandu, March 17: An earthquake measuring 4 magnitude jolted parts of Northern Nepal on Sunday, officials said. However, no damage or casualties reported. The quake, whose epicentre was reported at Juredunga in Rasuwa district, 130 km from Kathmandu, was reported at 9.44 am on Sunday. Earthquake in Nepal: Mild Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Pokhara; No Damage or Loss of Lives Reported.

"The tremor was also felt in Kathmandu. However, there was no report of any damage so far," said the statement from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. Last week as well an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude hit Western Nepal.

