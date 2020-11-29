Warsaw [Poland], November 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland's coronavirus-related death toll has surpassed 17,000 while the COVID-19 case tally is approaching one million, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Over the last 24 hours, Poland's COVID-19 case count rose by 11,483 to 985,075, and the number of related fatalities increased by 283 to 17,029.

More than 21,000 coronavirus-positive patients are being treated in hospitals across Poland, and 2,100 of them are on ventilators. Nearly 560,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The government has responded to the pandemic with strict restrictions -- cafes, restaurants, and bars are closed, schools have switched to online learning, and gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. All citizens are required to wear face masks even in outdoor spaces. (ANI/Sputnik)

