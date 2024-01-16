World News | Poland's Crucial Local Elections to Be Held in April, Newly Appointed Prime Minister Says

Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Warsaw, Jan 16 (AP) Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday crucial elections to choose city mayors and provincial and county administration leaders would be held April 7, with a runoff on April 21.

The elections will test the new pro-European Union coalition government's popular support, just six months after it won parliamentary elections.

Tusk and his Cabinet took office last month, vowing to restore the importance and powers of city mayors and local governments which the previous right-wing government sought to limit. Local administrations suffered slashed funding and stalled projects and investments.

"I hope that April will prove to be a good month for Poland's local government activists," the premier said.

Tensions between the new government and the previously ruling Law and Justice party, now the opposition, and its ally President Andrzej Duda, have escalated.

