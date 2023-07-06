Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Johannesburg, Jul 6 (AP) At least 16 people, including three children, have died in a toxic gas leak in South Africa, police.

Emergency services said that as many as 24 people were dead.

Also Read | Israel To Send Largest-Ever Team to UN Climate Forum in Dubai.

It wasn't immediately clear why there was a discrepancy in the death toll.

The incident happened in an informal settlement in the city of Boksburg on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg, the South African Police Services said on Wednesday. Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Plotting To Attack Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant.

Emergency services spokesman William Ntladi said the gas leak had stopped and teams were searching a 100-metre (100-yard) radius around the gas cylinder to check for more casualties. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)