Las Vegas, Jun 9 (AP) Police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the Las Vegas strip, not far from the landmark fountain at the Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Officers on patrol heard gunfire late Sunday night and then found two people with apparent gunshot wounds along South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Also Read | Los Angeles Immigration Protest: Agitators Clash With National Guard Troops During Demonstrations Against Immigration Raids in US City.

Police described the shooting as “an isolated incident” and said that a possible suspect has been identified.

“It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting,” police said in the statement. (AP)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Launches 479 Drones, 20 Missiles in Largest Overnight Attack Targeting Central and Western Ukraine, Says Kyiv.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)