Arlington (Texas), Oct 6 (AP) An 18-year-old opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Also Read | Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Glorifies Mahmud Ghaznavi and His Act of Breaking Somnath Temple Idol During 10th Century.

Authorities said at a news conference that the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school.

Police were searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as Timothy George Simpkins. They said he might be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

Also Read | Shiba Inu Memecoins Prices Surge by 91 Percent in Past 24 Hours After Elon Musk’s Tweet.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said two of the four injured people were shot. Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)