San Juan (Puerto Rico), Jun 13 (AP) An 11-year-old boy was killed in southern Puerto Rico in a drive-by shooting that left three others injured, including his 6-year-old brother, police said Monday.

Unknown gunmen shot into a car carrying the children and two adults including the boys' mother, Sunday night in the southern coastal city of Ponce, authorities said.

The injured child was in serious condition, according to police. No one has been arrested.(AP)

