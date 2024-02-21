Tel Aviv [Israel], February 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police said that it recovered two machine guns and a motorcycle used by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 massacre. They were located in the area of the Eshkol Regional Council near Gaza.

The items were apparently left behind in the areas of the attack and were later taken by people, possibly to sell.

The Israel Police said its officers are working to locate weapons collected by people since the attack in order to prevent their transfer to criminal elements or to terrorists. (ANI/TPS)

