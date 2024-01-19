Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

San Juan, Jan 19 (AP) A former member of Jamaica's Parliament has been detained and was named a suspect in his wife's death, police said.

Jolyan Silvera was taken into custody after an autopsy found that his wife, Melissa Silvera, did not die of natural causes in November but of possible gunshot wounds, police said late Thursday, calling the development a “major breakthrough.”

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: UK Parliament Echoes With Chants of 'Shri Ram' in Celebrations for Ram Temple (Watch Video).

As a result, the investigation was upgraded to possible murder, officials said.

Melissa Silvera was found dead at her home in November.

Also Read | Middle East Crisis: Iranian-Backed Houthis Launch Two Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles at US Ship Chem Ranger, No Injuries Reported.

Fitz Bailey, deputy police commissioner of crime, said authorities are “satisfied … that there is sufficient evidence to mount a viable prosecution.”

Silvera has not been charged. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney. (APS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)