Berlin, Oct 1 (AP) Police say a 59-year-old man has died after a piece of ammunition, likely a relic from World War II, exploded on the edge of a small lake in southern Austria.

A Carinthia state police spokesperson said the man was handling the ammunition by the shore of Lake Ossiach early Friday when it exploded, killing him.

Also Read | Australia To Lift 18-Month COVID-19 Travel Ban on Its Vaccinated Citizens From November 2021.

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of ammunition was involved.

Police spokesperson Dominik Sodamin told The Associated Press that large amounts of ammunition were dumped in Austrian lakes at the end of World War II, but they typically don't pose a great risk to swimmers and other lake users.

Also Read | Dubai Expo 2020: Piyush Goyal To Inaugurate India Pavilion Today.

Unexploded ordnance from the war sometimes surface in Britain, Poland, Germany and other countries, where explosive specialists work to clear them. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)