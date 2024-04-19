Paris, Apr 19 (AP) Paris police said Friday they are carrying out an operation at the Iranian consulate after a witness reported seeing a man outside carrying a grenade and an explosives vest.

A Paris police official said the man was spotted around 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Friday and police launched a special operation as soon as they were alerted. The man's motives were not immediately clear.

No explosion has been reported so far and no arrests have been made, the official said. The official was not authorised to be publicly named according to police policy.

Images on French television and social media showed police surrounding the building.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East. (AP)

