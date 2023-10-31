World News | Police Reportedly Capture Gunman Who Held Staff Member Hostage in a Japanese Post Office for 8 Hours

Tokyo, Oct 31 (AP) Japanese police have captured a gunman who holed up at a post office and have rescued a member of staff who was held hostage, NHK television reported Tuesday.

It followed a more than eight-hour standoff with the man, who entered the post office with a gun in Warabi, north of Tokyo, an hour after a hospital shooting in which two people were wounded in a nearby city of Toda.

Police said they were investigating the two cases together because of a possibility they are related. They are also looking into a fire that broke out in a building near the hospital around the time of the shooting. (AP)

