Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Allen (US), May 7 (AP) Law enforcement responded to a shooting at an outlet mall Saturday in the Dallas area.

Calls about shots being fired came in about 3.40 pm local time from the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.

Also Read | ‘Warmest Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Coronation,’ PM Narendra Modi Tweets.

A dispatcher with Allen police confirmed the department was investigating a shooting.

WFAA-TV reported that police on the scene said there were multiple victims, including children. Their conditions were not immediately known, but WFAA reported that the Collin County Sheriff said the shooter is dead.

Also Read | King Charles III Crowning: Queen Camilla’s Rescue Dogs ‘Bluebell’ and ‘Beth’ Embroidered on Her Coronation Gown (See Pics and Video).

Video shared on social media showed people running through a parking lot while gunfire could be heard.

More than 30 police cruisers with lights flashing were blocking an entrance to mall, with multiple ambulances on the scene.

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armoured trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling outdoor mall.

Ambulances from several neighbouring cities responded to the scene.

The Dallas office of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

Allen, a suburb about 40 kilometers north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)