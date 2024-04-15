Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Sydney, Apr 15 (AP) Police say a man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a bishop and churchgoers in Sydney. There are no life-threatening injuries reported.

It occurred during a televised service on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Afghanistan Floods: At Least 33 Killed, 27 Injured After Snow, Heavy Rains and Floods Wreak Havoc Across Country.

A video on social media shows a man dressed in black approaching a cleric man identified as the bishop at Christ the Good Shepherd in suburban Wakely and appearing to stab him repeatedly.

Members of the congregation are seen screaming and rushing to the bishop's aid.

Also Read | Iran to Allow Indian Authorities to Meet 17 Indian Crew Members of Seized Cargo Vessel After EAM S Jaishankar’s Call With Iranian Foreign Minister.

Australians are still in shock after a lone assailant stabbed six people to death in a busy Sydney shopping mall on Saturday and injured more than a dozen others. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)