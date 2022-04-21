Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): The US Capitol complex was evacuated by authorities out of an abundance of caution due to the activity of a nearby aircraft, the US Capitol Police said in a statement.

Capitol Police initially issued the evacuation order at 6.32 pm on Wednesday evening (local time) in an alert saying that law enforcement was "tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex."

Also Read | New Government in Pakistan Can Give Push to Normalisation of Ties with India: Report.

"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol," USCP said via Twitter on Wednesday.

USCP released an earlier statement ordering the evacuation of the Capitol, its visitor center, congressional office buildings, the Library of Congress and other nearby buildings due to a "probable threat to the Capitol Complex" posed by an aircraft being tracked.

Also Read | WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Extradition Case Sent to UK Minister Priti Patel.

The evacuation was prompted by a single-engine aircraft with parachutists participating in a Washington Nationals baseball game, CNN reported, citing two people directly familiar with the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)