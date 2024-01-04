Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Perry (US), Jan 4 (AP) Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting on Wednesday at the city's high school.

A woman who answered the Perry Police Department phone confirmed the shooting at Perry High School but did not provide any further information.

Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein List: Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, Stephen Hawking Among High Profile Names Unsealed in Court Documents.

Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines. (AP)

Also Read | AI To Predict COVID-19 Variants: Scientists at MIT in US Develop New Artificial Intelligence Model To Predict ‘SARS-CoV-2 Variants’ That May Cause Infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)