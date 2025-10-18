Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 18 (ANI): Three senior ministers in the cabinet of Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq have tendered their resignations, stating the PM is responsible for the ongoing political turmoil and failure to safeguard the rights of the region's people.

Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed has already stepped down, while Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Food Minister Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, and Minister Asim Sharif Bhat have also announced their departures, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the ministers accused Haq of neglecting the constitutional and political rights of the residents of PoJK as well as the 2.5 million Kashmiri refugees residing in Pakistan. They also called for the prime minister's resignation, alleging he had lost moral and political legitimacy.

The dissenting ministers expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government's handling of recent unrest and its perceived indifference toward the refugee population's representation in the region's legislative structure. In his resignation letter, Abdul Majid Khan reaffirmed his loyalty to the ideology of accession to Pakistan, stating that his stance was rooted in defending the political rights of Kashmiri refugees.

He sharply criticised the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Action Committee (JAAC) for pushing what he termed a "divisive and opportunistic" demand to abolish the 12 reserved seats for refugees in the PoJK Legislative Assembly. Khan argued that the deal struck between JAAC and federal representatives lacked legitimacy and consensus, highlighting the rights of thousands of displaced Kashmiris.

Echoing similar concerns, Food Minister Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim stated that refugees are not "mere political numbers," but patriotic Pakistanis who have endured decades of separation and suffering. He accused the Haq government of failing to protect their constitutional status and said it had become "impossible to continue serving under such leadership," as cited by The Express Tribune.

Both Khan and Ibrahim have written to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Army Chief General Asim Munir, urging them to intervene. They warned that over 2.5 million divided Kashmiris across Pakistan feel increasingly alienated and demand restoration of their rightful representation within PoJK's political framework, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

