Taipei [Taiwan], March 26 (ANI): Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, a survey found that about 90 per cent of people rejected Beijing's continued claims that Taiwan was part of China.

"About 90 per cent rejected Beijing's continued claims that Taiwan was part of China and their efforts to limit the smaller country's international space and threaten it with military force", reported Taiwan News citing Radio Taiwan International (RTI).

The survey found that 88.6 per cent approved of the government seeking closer cooperation with other democracies in order to safeguard peace in the Taiwan Strait. More than 70 per cent also voiced support for legislative efforts to prevent high-level technology experts from being lured to jobs in China.

As per the opinion poll results, 74.6 per cent of Taiwanese judged China to be hostile towards Taiwan's government and 59.3 per cent said it also showed an unfriendly attitude towards the people of Taiwan.

While more than 80 per cent approved of the government's stance that the future of Taiwan and the development of relations with China should be subject to a decision by Taiwan's 23-million population.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which have been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.

Moreover, Taiwan has been extremely concerned about the situation in Hong Kong since Beijing passed the National Security Law in 2020. Hong Kong's vanishing democracy, freedom, and human rights prove that "one country, two systems" is a lie. (ANI)

