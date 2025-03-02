Vatican City, March 2: Pope Francis continues to have rest after having had a peaceful night in the hospital, Vatican News reported, citing Holy See Press Office's statement. On Saturday evening, the Press Office described Pope Francis' medical condition stable with respiratory physiotherapy alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation with a good response to gas exchange. It further said that the prognosis still remains guarded.

According to the statement released on Saturday, Pope does not have a fever or show signs of leukocytosis (high white blood cell count). He remained alert, oriented and in good humour, the statement said, according to Vatican News. Pope Francis in Stable Condition, Continues To Receive Medical Care, Says Vatican.

Pope Francis was first admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital two weeks ago, after being plagued by a string of lung-related medical struggles, including bronchitis and then pneumonia. His current hospitalization is his fourth, and now longest, stay since he became Pope in 2013, as per CNN report.

The pontiff has suffered from lung-related issues for much of his life. As a young man, he suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of one lung removed. The Vatican has been releasing daily updates twice on Pope Francis' health. Pope Francis Health Update: Pontiff Had Coughing Fit, Inhaled Vomit, His Prognosis Remains Guarded, Vatican Says.

The Pope's schedule has been cleared to accommodate his intensive medical treatment. The Vatican has announced that the Pope will not lead next week's Ash Wednesday service, marking the start of Lent, for only the second time in his 12-year papacy. A Cardinal is expected to lead the service instead.

On Friday night while praying for Pope Francis, Argentinian Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez said, "Certainly, it is close to the Holy Father's heart that our prayers be not only for him, but also for all those who, in this particular dramatic and suffering moment of the world, bear the heavy burden of war, sickness, and poverty."

