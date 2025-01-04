Vatican City, Jan 4 (AP) Pope Francis warned that bullying in schools prepares students for war rather than peace, in a speech to Catholic educators gathered at the Vatican on Saturday.

Speaking to about 2,000 Italian teachers, educators and parents, Francis stressed his message against bullying, asking the audience to pledge to fight against it both at school and at home.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Highest Civilian Honour, From US President Joe Biden.

The pontiff praised educational efforts at schools to promote peace, noting that “imagining peace” lays the foundations for “a more just and fraternal world” through “every subject taught and through the creativity of children and young people”.

“But if, at school, you wage war among yourselves or engage in bullying, you are preparing for war, not for peace,” he said

Also Read | US President-Elect Donald Trump Announces Fox News Anchor Tammy Bruce as US State Department Spokesperson.

The pope also called for more dialogue within families, emphasizing that “it is dialogue that makes us grow". (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)