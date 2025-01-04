Lionel Messi bid a final goodbye to Europe in 2023 and moved to USA in the summer of 2023 from PSG. He joined Inter Miami, a club owner by former England International David Beckham and committed his next few years of career to Inter Miami and USA. Messi was also set to play a role in the promotion of football in USA as they are the joint-host of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Lionel Messi won the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami in 2023 and then won the Supporter's Shield in 2024. He is also set to play the FIFA Club World Cup with Inter Miami in 2025. Ahead of that, Messi has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in an extraordinary gesture from USA President Joe Biden. How Lionel Messi Can Join Manchester City on Loan? Know What Loan Transfer Rule in Football Says.

The prestigious award is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours, the White House said Saturday. Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else.

Nineteen individuals including Messi, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, football superstar Lionel Messi, former Defence Secretary late Ashton Carter, and controversial investor George Soros, along with 14 others are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world, the White House said.

Messi led Argentina to Copa America title in 2024 summer after captaining his country to a third World Cup in 2022. Messi was also named the MLS Most Valuable Player for 2024 after scoring 20 goals and registering 10 assists in 19 MLS games in an injury-hit season that coincided with his Copa America duties. Messi is one of two athletes honored by the current president, with basketball icon Magic Johnson also receiving the merit. The two join a list of fellow sports stars who have previously been given the Medal of Freedom in recent years, including Tiger Woods, Megan Rapinoe, and Olympic legends Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky.

