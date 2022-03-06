Lisbon [Portugal], March 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Several cities across Portugal, more than 95 per cent of whose territory is in "severe or extreme drought," have begun to adopt measures to ration water use.

The water crisis is particularly serious in the southern region, where the Algarve Intermunicipal Community on Saturday announced "joint measures" to face the drought.

Those measures include reducing irrigation of green spaces, using wastewater for non-drinking purposes, as well as campaigns to promote rational use of water.

President of the Portuguese Water Distribution and Drainage Association Rui Godinho defended the urgent implementation of fundamental structural measures to reduce water losses.

It is necessary to "attack the problem" with specific measures and a national program for efficient use of water, he was quoted by the Lusa News Agency as saying. (ANI/Xinhua)

