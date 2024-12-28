Gilgit [PoGB], December 28 (ANI): The Skardu Municipal Library in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), a vital resource for residents and students, has been facing significant operational challenges due to an ongoing power outage, as per Pamir Times.

For several days, the library has been without electricity, leaving the facility in darkness and making it difficult for visitors to access its resources, as per Pamir Times.

Also Read | Azerbaijan Airline Plane Crash: Russian President Vladimir Putin Apologises to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev After Fatal Flight 8432 Crash.

In addition to the power outage, the lack of a functional heating system has further exacerbated the situation, particularly during the cold winter months. With temperatures dropping, the absence of warmth has made the library uncomfortable for those relying on it for studying, research, and recreational reading, as reported by Pamir Times.

Local students have expressed their frustration, "Electricity is the most crucial issue, and frankly, it seems the authorities prioritize shops and markets, which have dedicated power lines. Meanwhile, the library, an educational place where students come to study, has no electricity. The air conditioners were functional for a while, but they've been out of service for some time, and there is no heating system."

Also Read | Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Successfully Completes 'Hotfire Test’ Paving Way for Its Launch.

Another student added, "We are all sitting here out of our own willpower and determination for study, enduring all weather conditions."

Library visitors are urgently calling for immediate action from local authorities to restore electricity, install a reliable heating system, and repair the inverter air conditioners to create a comfortable and functional environment for all users, Pamir Times reported.

One more student said, "We ask the authorities to address our concerns. Many of us come here to prepare for exams, and from 9am to 5pm, we face the same problems. The primary issue is electricity. There should be electricity 24 hours a day, with a dedicated power line for the library. The second issue is internet access."

"In today's digital era, many students rely on the internet for their studies, using platforms like YouTube and other online resources to learn from world-class teachers. The third issue is water. The drinking water situation is also problematic, as the plumbing system is unreliable year-round." He added.

As per Pamir Times, education in Pakistan-occupied areas faces numerous serious challenges that hinder its development. There is insufficient investment in the education sector, resulting in shortages of schools, teachers, and essential resources.

The ongoing issues in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan highlight broader concerns about infrastructure and basic services, shedding light on the region's enduring challenges since its disputed occupation by Pakistan. Persistent problems such as frequent power outages, inadequate educational facilities, and high unemployment rates have contributed to growing frustration and discontent among the local population. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)