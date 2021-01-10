Islamabad [Pakistan], January 10 (ANI): Power is gradually being restored in many areas of Pakistan after a major breakdown left the entire country in darkness just before midnight on Saturday, Geo News reported.

According to Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan power has been restored at all Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) stations. It was resumed in Gujarat and Mandi Bahauddin districts.

Power was also restored at the 500kv Rawat-Naukhar circuit and the 500kv Tarberla-Rawat circuit as well.

Omar Ayub in his Twitter post said that 132kv grid stations around Lahore have been energised including Shadman, Qartaba, Mc Leod Road, Gulshan Ravi, Fort, Saidpur, Shamke, Sagihan, Ravi, Bund Road, Badami Bagh, Sabzar, Sheikhupura, Orient, and Sapphire.

Earlier, in a tweet, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the blackout was caused by tripping of the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) system.

Later, Omar Ayub explained that the power breakdown occurred when the frequency in the national power distribution system (NTDC) suddenly fell from 50 to zero.

Meanwhile, the power supply remains suspended in most districts of Balochistan, including Quetta city, reported Geo News.

Following the blackout, citizens took to social media to vent their ire on the situation and mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his inability to handle the crises Pakistan is going through.

Soon after the breakdown, the term #blackout became a top trend on Twitter with over 52,800 tweets till 2:18 am.

"So finally Pakistan showed unity in something that sounds good. 2021 game strong," said a Twitter user.

Another user on Twitter commented: "Finally Imran Khan introduces night mode in Naya Pakistan."

"Everyone in Pakistan on Twitter will be an electrical engineer till morning," said another Twitterati.

Another person said: "Pakistanis: Bhai Pakistan sahi nhi chal raha @ImranKhanPTI have you tried turning it off and on?" (ANI)

