Tokyo, May 1 (AP) A strong earthquake struck off northern Japan early Saturday, shaking buildings in Tokyo but there was no risk of a tsunami. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake measured 6.6 and hit at a depth of 60 kilometers (36 miles).

The quake was centred off the coast of Miyagi prefecture in northern Japan, the area devastated by the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 that left about 20,000 people dead. (AP)

