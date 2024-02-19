Balochistan [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) firmly claimed that it is poised to establish its government in Balochistan, citing full support from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the province, Dawn reported.

In a press conference, PPP leader Sarfraz Bugti addressed concerns raised by nationalist parties over election results, emphasising the PPP's resilience in securing a government formation despite challenges.

Bugti stated, "Some nationalist parties were raising hue and cry over their defeat in the polls, but despite all odds, the PPP will form government in Balochistan." He highlighted the PML-N's commitment to being an ally in Balochistan, indicating a collaborative effort between the two parties, as reported by Dawn.

According to the announced results, PML-N and JUI-F secured 11 provincial assembly seats, with PPP closely following with 10 seats. Additionally, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) claimed four seats, while independents won six seats.

Bugti assured that the PPP would swiftly finalize the government formation process in Balochistan. However, the party has yet to decide on a candidate for the chief minister's position. Despite some reservations, Bugti mentioned that the PPP accepted the election results in the larger interest of the country, acknowledging unexpected defeats for some PPP candidates in various constituencies.

In Balochistan, several nationalist parties, including the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party, and Hazara Democratic Party, have been staging protests for the past seven days, alleging widespread rigging in the general polls.

Sardar Sarbuland Khan, another PPP leader, asserted at the press conference that the people of Balochistan had entrusted their mandate to the PPP, expressing confidence in the party's imminent government formation in the province. He attributed BNP-M President Akhtar Mengal's electoral setback to his own mistakes, accusing Mengal of corruption during his tenure in Balochistan.

Zahoor Buledi, another PPP leader, contended that nationalist parties in Balochistan faced rejection due to their negative attitude. He declared, "We will not let anyone reject people's mandate given to the PPP, and the party will definitely form its government in Balochistan."

Following the press conference, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and party leader Asif Ali Zardari convened a meeting on Balochistan at Zardari House. The meeting, attended by PPP leaders and its allies, addressed strategic considerations for the party's role in the province. Notably, Bugti and BAP leader Sadiq Sanjrani did not participate in the meeting, Dawn reported. (ANI)

