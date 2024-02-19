Lahore [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): Ameer Balaj Tipu, a prominent figure in Lahore's underworld and owner of a goods transport network, was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant during a wedding ceremony in the Chung area on February 18, as reported by a private TV channel, as per Dawn.

Ameer Balaj Tipu, the son of Arif Amir, alias Tipu Truckanwala, who himself fell victim to a fatal attack in 2010 at the Allama Iqbal airport, succumbed to injuries sustained during the gunfire.

Balaj's grandfather had also been embroiled in an age-old feud, adding to the family's history of violence, as reported by Dawn.

According to police reports, the assailant opened fire at Balaj and two other guests, critically injuring them. In a swift response, Balaj's armed associates retaliated, resulting in the immediate death of the attacker.

Despite efforts to save him, Balaj passed away at Jinnah Hospital.

According to Dawn, the news of Balaj's demise elicited grief and fury among his supporters, who converged at the hospital to mourn his loss. Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as some women were witnessed beating their chests and condemning the perpetrators, while others loudly voiced their allegiance to Balaj.

Law enforcement authorities have sealed off the area and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

Their primary focus is to uncover the motive behind the attack and identify the assailant. As of now, no arrests have been made, as per reports.

Ameer Balaj Tipu was widely regarded as one of the most influential and feared personalities in Lahore's underworld, underscoring the gravity of his untimely demise. (ANI)

