Washington's Birthday, also known as Presidents' Day, is a federal holiday in the United States that is celebrated on the third Monday in February. This year, Washington's Birthday 2024 will be celebrated on February 19, being the third Monday of February. Washington's Birthday is often celebrated to honour all those who served as presidents of the United States. Since 1879, the day has been the federal holiday honouring Founding Father George Washington, the first US President, who was born on February 22. Washington's Birthday is celebrated with different names in different states like Presidents' Day, President's Day, Presidents Day, and Washington's and Lincoln's Birthday. In this article, let’s know more about Washington's birthday date, the history and significance of the day and more.

Washington's Birthday 2024 Date

Washington's Birthday 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, February 19.

Washington's Birthday History

George Washington was born on February 22, 1732 (N.S.) and hence Washington's Birthday was celebrated on this date from 1879 until 1970. To give federal employees a three-day weekend, in 1968 the Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved it to the third Monday in February. The day soon became known as President’s Day and provided an occasion to remember all the US Presidents.

Washington's Birthday Significance

Washington's Birthday or Presidents' Day is often marked by various activities and events across the US. On this day, parades, historical re-enactments, and educational programs about US history are held to educate people about the legacy of the nation. It is also a popular time for retailers to hold sales and promotions, particularly for items like mattresses and furniture. Additionally, some communities may organize volunteer projects or acts of service to commemorate the holiday's spirit of civic engagement and public service.

