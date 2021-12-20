New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Pradeep Kumar Rawat is appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People's Republic of China.

Pradeep Kumar Rawat (IFS, 1990), presently Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People's Republic Of China. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement.

Rawat is the envoy to the Netherlands since January 2021.

Ambassador Rawat has spent the majority of his diplomatic career handling Beijing from Delhi and was the joint secretary (East Asia) from 2014 to 2017. He was posted in Indonesia as an ambassador from 2017 to 2020. (ANI)

