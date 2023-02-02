New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Prashant Agrawal, currently serving as High Commissioner of India to Namibia has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Laos, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a statement.

Prashant Agrawal is expected to take up the assignment shortly. He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1998, according to the High Commission of India in Namibia.

Previously, he has served in India's Missions in Paris, Port Louis and Bangkok where he served as Deputy Chief of Mission and India's Deputy Permanent Representative to UNESCAP.

From January 2014-March 2016, Agrawal served as India's Consulate General to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and Macau Special Administrative Region of China, according to the High Commission of India in Namibia. He has also served in various capacities in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Earlier on January 26, Indian Embassy in Laos hosted Republic Day celebrations. The Indian Embassy in Laos shared glimpses of the celebration on Twitter.

The Indian Embassy in Laos tweeted, "Amb. Dinkar Asthana hosted Republic Day evening reception: Envr & Natl Resources Min. H.E. Mme Bounkham Vorachit, Dy. Foreign Min. Phoxay Khaykhamphithoun--Chief Guests; H.E. Phouth Simmalavong, Edu. & Sports Min., diplomats, Indian community & friends of India also attended."

India and Lao share "longstanding, friendly and mutually supportive relations", according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The two sides' views converge on many issues of mutual interest in international forums. (ANI)

