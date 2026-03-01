Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 (ANI): Authorities across the United Arab Emirates have introduced a series of precautionary measures aimed at protecting residents, employees and tourists following recent regional developments, according to a report by Gulf News.

The initiatives include the temporary suspension of operations at major landmarks, recommendations for remote working within the private sector, and adjustments to operations in prominent business hubs.

Amid these shifts, officials have highlighted the necessity for the public to "rely solely on verified official sources" for all further updates and instructions.

According to Gulf News, the precautionary closures affect several high-profile attractions.

In Ras Al Khaimah, all facilities, activities and dining outlets at Jebel Jais are currently shut as a safety measure, with operations expected to resume only when conditions are confirmed to be secure.

Similarly, in Dubai, both Global Village and Dubai Parks & Resorts remained closed on 1 March, adhering to national safety directives.

Visitors have been encouraged to monitor official websites regarding existing bookings, as the Ain Dubai observation wheel has also suspended operations for safety reasons.

Addressing the workforce in light of these safety concerns, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has advised private sector firms to adopt remote working where feasible and to "limit employee presence in open areas."

This guidance is set to remain in place from 1 March to 3 March, although local authorities maintain the power to modify these arrangements based on the evolving situation.

Furthering this transition, Gulf News reported that the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority has moved its staff to remote work from 2 March to 4 March while ensuring that essential services remain available.

Business clients are being urged to stay indoors and facilitate remote arrangements for their own teams, as the Ministry has reiterated that only "essential roles requiring physical attendance" should proceed onsite during this period.

Reflecting the high-level commitment to public well-being, authorities have emphasised that these steps are strictly precautionary.

This regional vigilance is mirrored in Israel, where the Israel Police have successfully secured dangerous ordnance following an Iranian missile strike that landed in close proximity to sensitive religious landmarks in Jerusalem.

According to a statement shared on X by the Israel Police, "Officers and police bomb disposal teams in Jerusalem safely neutralised and removed an Iranian missile warhead that landed just a few hundred meters from the Old City's holy sites."

The discovery of the warhead led to immediate safety protocols being enacted to protect the area.

Just as in the UAE, authorities noted that "This incident reiterates the importance of Home Front Command directives, including temporarily closing holy sites to ensure public safety."

These precautionary measures in the UAE and heightened security steps in Israel come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia.

Joint missile strikes titled Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Epic Fury were carried out by Israel and the United States on Iran, triggering a wider regional confrontation.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, along with his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

However, an Israeli newspaper reported that there is no official confirmation regarding the fate of Khamenei.

In response, Iran declared 40 days of public mourning and vowed "the most devastating offensive operation" against US bases and Israel.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps pledged revenge, stating that it had launched attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops in West Asia, as well as Israeli military facilities in Tel Aviv.

Additional Iranian strikes were reported in Dubai, Qatar's capital Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait, with Tehran stating that US bases in the region were being targeted.

Meanwhile, an oil tanker was struck off the coast of Oman, and airlines cancelled or diverted flights in and around the West Asian region amid the escalating conflict.

Following Saturday's strikes, Israel on Sunday stated that it is attacking targets "in the heart of Tehran."

As the military confrontation intensified, international media outlets carried visuals of contrasting public reactions inside Iran.

CNN reported celebrations in several cities, with whistling, cheering, and slogans of "Death to the Islamic Republic" and "Long live the Shah" heard on the streets.

Fox News documented similar scenes in Besat Town, a suburb of Karaj.

Former Israeli spokesperson Eylon A Levy and activist Masih Alinejad also shared footage of Iranian women dancing in the streets following news of the strikes.

Earlier, US President Trump announced the death of Khamenei on Truth Social, describing it as "justice for the people of Iran" and stating that "pinpoint bombing... will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE."

As Iran's Supreme Leader's office marks the end of a 37-year chapter by flying flags at half-mast, authorities have heightened security, particularly in Tehran, to prevent unrest.

Attention is now focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor and the implications for Iran's future leadership. (ANI)

