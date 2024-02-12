By Ayushi Agarwal

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 12 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing in Abu Dhabi ahead of the inauguration of 'BAPS Mandir,' the first Hindu temple, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14.

Volunteers of the temple have expressed their enthusiasm and termed it a "dream" that has come true for "everyone in the Indian community."

Speaking to ANI, Vishal Patel, a volunteer said, "I have been living in the UAE for over eight years, and I am a lead volunteer here at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. We are incredibly excited. This Mandir is a dream come true for everyone in the Indian community, living here in the Middle East..."

"And now we are so pleased and excited to see the honourable PM of India Narendra Modi coming on February 14," he said. "We are so so grateful to the leadership of UAE," Patel said.

The Madir, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership.

Separately, another volunteer, Umesh Raja said that the gifting of land by the UAE rulers brings back to the community a "message of love, peace and harmony."

"For the last 12 months, I have been here as a volunteer offering my services. What I love about this place is the generosity of the rulers here, in acquiring this land for us..and what it brings back to the community is that message of love, peace and harmony," he told ANI.

The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveys--a testament to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region.

Prime Minister Modi's personal involvement since 2015 reflects the shared commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations.During his February 13-14 visit to the UAE, PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple.

Meanwhile, preparations at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi where PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora at 'Ahlan Modi' on February 13, are progressing at a rapid pace.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 for the construction of the mandir.

"The UAE Government, during its Year of Tolerance, allocated a further 13.5 acres of land in January 2019--making a total of 27 acres of land gifted for the Mandir," the release read.

"Reflective of his status as a state guest, Mahant Swami Maharaj was welcomed in honorific Arabic style by a troupe of dancers, drummers and chanters performing the Al-Ayyala, an expressive traditional cultural performance usually reserved for national holidays and welcome ceremonies of visiting heads of state," it added.

Last month, India's Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir visited the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi to see the progress of its construction.

In December, PM Modi and the Swami Ishwarcharandas of the BAPS called on the Prime Minister's at his residential office and extended the invitation for the innaguration of the BAPS Mandir in Abh Dhabi on February 14. PM Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple, the BAPS said in a press statement. (ANI)

