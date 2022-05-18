Kingston [Jamaica], May 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind departed for the Carribean Island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Wednesday morning as part of his seven-day visit to the region.

President Kovind received a guard of honour in Jamaica's capital city of Kingston in the morning at the conclusion of his three-day visit to the Island nation, before departing for the second destination in his itinerary where he will be staying from May 18 to 21.

During his visit to SVG, President Kovind will hold discussions with his counterpart Governor-General of SVG Susan Dougan and will also meet the country's Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves as well as other dignitaries, according to an official statement.

President Kovind will also address the House of Assembly of SVG during his visit, among other activities.

SVG is an important partner of India. India and SVG were both non-permanent members of the UNSC in 2021 and shared good cooperation during this period, the statement said.

During the course of his three-day visit to Jamaica, President Kovind took part in a number of activities including an address to the joint sitting of the Jamaican parliament, naming of a road in Kingston after BR Ambedkar, as well as inaugation of the India-Jamaica friendship park.

"Jamaica has a very special place in India and among our people as Indians from all walks of life had been coming to this beautiful country and making it their home," Kovind said at an event to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations on Tuesday.

India and Jamaica have traditionally enjoyed cordial relations based on democratic values, common linkages of history, a Parliamentary democratic system, membership in the Commonwealth, use of the English language and the love for cricket. (ANI)

