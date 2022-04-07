By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind returned to New Delhi on Thursday after a successful state visit to Turkmenistan and Netherlands from April 1 to 7.

During the State visit to Turkmenistan and the Netherlands, President Kovind discussed several outstanding issues including strengthening bilateral relations with President of Turkmenistan Seder Berdimuhamedov and King of Netherlands Willem Alexander and Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Key documents signed included four MoUs during state visit of President Kovind to Turkmenistan at Oguzhar (Presidential) palace Ashgabat. MoU between Financial Monitoring Service at the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and Financial Intelligence Unit of India was also signed.

MoU between the government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management; Programme of Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of India in the fields of Culture and Arts for the period 2022-2025.

MoU between Ministry of Sports and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in Youth Matters.

The President of Turkmenistan hosted a dinner in gonour of President Kovind at his official residence Ashgabat.

President of India's state visit to the Netherlands from April 4 to 7 was highly successful and King and Queen of Netherlands extended warm hospitality to President of India at Amsterdam on the occasion of 75 years of diplomatic relations and friendship between India and the Netherlands.

King of Netherlands hosted dinner in honour of President Kovind at Royal Palace and Prime Minister of Netherlands hosted lunch in honour of Ram Nath Kovind.

President of India and King of Netherlands and Prime Minister India and the Netherlands discussed several key issues including bilateral relations and exchanged views on Russia-Ukraine war and signed 4 documents after a delegation-level talk with Prime Minister Mark Rutte at Hague.

Documents signed with Netherlands are Extension of MoU on bilateral cooperation in the field of Ports, Maritime Transport and Logistics, Extension of MoU with State Archives Department, Kerala and National Archives of Netherlands on the execution of the Shared Cultural Heritage Programme.

MoU for the Cosmos Malabaricus Project between Leiden University and the Kerala Council of Historical Research, National Archives of the Netherlands on making the digitized archrivals of 17th-century documents available to Indian and International researchers.

Extension of the Programme of Cooperation between Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India and Ministry of Economic Affairs, Agriculture and Innovation, Government of Netherlands.

Secretary West External affairs Sanjay Verma said that India-Netherland partnership is significant, not just in content but also in terms of the pace and momentum generated by periodic meetings between our leadership. In last few years, we've been engaging at highest political levels. (ANI)

