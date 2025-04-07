Lisbon [Portugal], April 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received a Guard of Honour at Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon.

President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was also present in the occassion.

Upon her arrival, Puneet Roy Kundal, Ambassador of India to Portugal, welcomed Murmu at the airport.

In a post on X, he said, "Honored to receive Rashtrapati Ji in Lisbon on her first State visit to Portugal."

Murmu departed on Sunday for her State visit to Portugal and the Slovak Republic.

As per Rashtrapati Bhavan, these are the first State visits to either country by the President of India in more than 25 years.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu departs for historic State visits to Portugal and the Slovak Republic. These are the first State visits to either country by the President of India in more than 25 years. The visits will further expand India's multifaceted engagement with two important European Union partners."

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said these visits will expand India's multifaceted engagement with two important EU partners.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "President Droupadi Murmu emplanes on State visits to Portugal and the Slovak Republic. These are the first State visits to either country by the President of India in more than 25 years. The visits will further expand India's multifaceted engagement with two important EU partners."

She is visiting Portugal at the invitation of President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years. The last State Visit took place in 1998 when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal.

From April 9-10, President Murmu will visit Slovakia at the invitation of the Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini. It will be the first visit by the President of India to Slovakia in 29 years.

Sharing the details of the visit to Portugal, Secretary Lal said that the visit becomes historic as it comes when India and Portugal are marking 50 years of diplomatic relations and this visit will "take forward the friendship and partnership." (ANI)

