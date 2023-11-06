Kathmandu, Nov 6 (PTI) Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has cancelled his planned 10-day visit to Europe in view of the devastating earthquake in the country, his office said on Monday.

Paudel was scheduled to depart on November 8 to participate in the Paris Peace Forum and subsequently visit Germany and Italy. He was scheduled to return home on November 17.

In a press release, Kiran Pokharel, press advisor to the president, said it was concluded that it is inappropriate for the president to leave the country when it is passing through the aftermath of a devastating natural disaster.

Therefore, a decision was taken by the president's office to cancel Paudel's visit in the wake of the prevailing dire situation, human casualties and damage to the property, in the country caused by the Jajarkot earthquake.

President Paudel will visit earthquake-affected areas on Tuesday morning, it said.

The 6.4 earthquake magnitude that hit Nepal's western parts just before midnight on Friday killed 153 people.

