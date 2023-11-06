Jerusalem, November 6: Over 250 people were murdered in one of Hamas's first strikes against Israel last month on October 7, which took place at an Israeli music festival. According to Express.co.uk, an Israeli woman who attended the event described how she had to spend hours hiding behind a mound of dead bodies, including her boyfriend's, in order to avoid getting killed.

Fashion Model Noam Mazal Ben-David, 27, who was wounded in the hip and leg, claimed that after her boyfriend David Neman was shot to death, she had to pretend to be dead for two hours hiding by a mass grave. The woman reportedly lost a lot of blood, yet she was able to survive by remaining silent and still. Israel Attacks: 'Palestinian' Militants Seen Parading Naked Body of Female 'Israeli Soldier' After Attacking Residential Areas, Disturbing Viral Video Triggers Outrage.

The pair reportedly heard massive explosions on October 7 at 6:30 am. When they arrived at the Supernova celebration, we jumped into our car and drove away, but before we could get out, they shut the exits. A security guy yelled, "Run for your life," as he ran towards them. The terrorists were firing with automatic weapons at everyone in the area, Ben-David said.

For three hours, along with fourteen other people, they hid behind a huge trashcan until a shooter discovered them and shot her partner in the chest. She was struck in the hip and foot as well. Ben-David compared it to "Russian roulette" when the gunmen grabbed control of the area and opened fire on everyone.

They surrounded us and continued to fire without stopping. I heard a girl cry out, 'Please don't take me. Please just let me be. However, they managed to abduct her. They did to her horrible, horrible things. We were all using our cellphones to contact our loved ones, let them know where we were, and beg for assistance, she described. Israel Woman Leads Group of Kibbutz Residents Against Hamas Militants, Kills Over Dozen Armed Men.

Despite her wounds, the model remained still and silent within the skip. She lay among the pile of victims, and the gunmen assumed she was dead. The Israel Defence Forces ultimately found her, brought her to safety, and administered first aid.

